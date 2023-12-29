26 year old woman out on bond arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — 26-year-old Gabriella Anchondo has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Anchondo was arrested earlier this month for driving while intoxicated and was out on bond pending trial at the time of the crash.

North Richland Hills police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident on the evening of Thursday, December 27.

Police say that the caller reported an adult woman had been hit by a car in the 4400 block of Booth Calloway. The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The victim has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office as 25-year-old Mercedes Musunza Kuanda.

Anchondo is currently at the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $75,000.