24-year-old faces murder charge in Christmas day shooting outside Garland restaurant
GARLAND - A 24-year-old is charged with murder after an argument outside a Garland restaurant on Christmas day led to gunfire.
Just before 8 a.m. Monday, officers with the Garland Police Department were called to the Chandelier Cafe and Lounge, located in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street.
Responding officers found a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot. The victim, 34-year-old Fuad Baranja was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day.
Witnesses told police an argument escalated to gunfire. As a result of the investigation, 24-year-old Johnny Lewis III was arrested and charged with murder.
Lewis is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set.
The is investigation ongoing.
