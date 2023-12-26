24-year-old faces murder charge in Christmas day shooting outside Garland restaurant

GARLAND - A 24-year-old is charged with murder after an argument outside a Garland restaurant on Christmas day led to gunfire.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, officers with the Garland Police Department were called to the Chandelier Cafe and Lounge, located in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street.

Responding officers found a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot. The victim, 34-year-old Fuad Baranja was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Witnesses told police an argument escalated to gunfire. As a result of the investigation, 24-year-old Johnny Lewis III was arrested and charged with murder.

Lewis is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set.

The is investigation ongoing.