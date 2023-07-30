22-year-old killed, 2 injured in Downtown Dallas shooting, police say

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 22-year-old man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near Downtown Dallas early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Commerce Street and S. Pearl Expressway.

Two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to the report, 22-year-old Mario Shontez Marchbanks died from his injuries. The second victim is in critical condition.

DPD said a third victim was located at another hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.

