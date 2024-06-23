21-year-old woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run

ARLINGTON — A 21-year-old woman died Sunday morning after a truck hit her on 1-20 and fled the scene, police say.

Arlington Police officers were called to westbound I-20 near Matlock Rd. round 5:00 a.m. Sunday for a reported hit-and-run, where they found a woman lying unresponsive in the road.

Witnesses said just before the woman was hit, they saw a pickup truck driving erratically and eventually driving on the shoulder of the highway.

Investigators believe the woman had car trouble, pulled onto the shoulder and was standing outside her vehicle when the truck hit her and her car.

Police say the truck continued over the grassy median onto the I-20 frontage road. They found the truck abandoned in a shopping center parking lot near the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.

No arrests have been made as investigators work to identify the truck driver.