21 arrested for solicitation of prostitution in Tarrant County

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – A Tarrant County employee and two men who worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Health Resources were among 21 arrested for solicitation of prostitution during a two-day sting late last month, authorities said Friday.

The arrests came when the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit and its partner organization, The Net, conducted a "sex trafficking demand suppression operation," a news release said.

The Net is a sex trafficking exploitation non-profit organization.

Names of those arrested weren't released.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 4:14 PM CDT

