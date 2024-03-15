21 arrested for solicitation of prostitution in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH – A Tarrant County employee and two men who worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Health Resources were among 21 arrested for solicitation of prostitution during a two-day sting late last month, authorities said Friday.

The arrests came when the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit and its partner organization, The Net, conducted a "sex trafficking demand suppression operation," a news release said.

The Net is a sex trafficking exploitation non-profit organization.

Names of those arrested weren't released.