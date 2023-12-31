Watch CBS News
Ringing in 2024: New Year's Eve photos from around the world

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

Around the world, people are gathering to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome in 2024.

Sydney and Auckland are among the first major cities to mark the new year with grand firework displays. 

In New York City, the NYPD has heightened security for the famed Times Square ball drop following Hamas' attack on Israel, CBS New York reported. Despite added safety measures, the FBI said there is no credible threat to New York City, according to CBS New York. 

Here are some photos from New Year's celebrations from around the globe: 

UAE-NEW YEAR
Fireworks light up the sky by the landmark Burj al-Arab hotel in Dubai, U.A.E., at midnight on January 1, 2024. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images
UAE-NEW YEAR
The number 2024 lights up the landmark Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, U.A.E., at midnight on January 1, 2024. RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images
The Philippines Celebrates New Year
Fireworks explode over skyscrapers during New Year's celebrations on January 01, 2024, in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan / Getty Images
Hong Kong Marks The Arrival Of 2024
A couple is wearing 2024 headbands to mark the arrival of the year 2024 in Hong Kong, China, on Jan. 1, 2024. Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
INDIA-NEW YEAR
Visitors throng the illuminated Atal Pedestrian Bridge over Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad on the eve of New Year on Dec. 31, 2023. SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images
Hong Kong Marks The Arrival Of 2024
A man is wearing a 2024 headband while watching fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to mark the arrival of the year 2024 in Hong Kong, China, on Jan. 1, 2024. Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
People Celebrate New Year's In Bangkok.
Thai people and Buddhist monks are chanting during an auspicious prayer rite to welcome the upcoming new year at Wat Pathum Wanaram temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 31, 2023. Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Australians Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023
A woman poses for a photo wearing a Happy New Year headpiece at Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations on Dec. 31, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. R.Bintang / Getty Images
Australians Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023
Fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. roni bintang / Getty Images
New Year's Eve in Jakarta
An aerial view shows people gathering at Sudirman Street during Car Free Night to celebrate New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia on Jan. 1, 2024. Firdaus Wajidi/Anadolu via Getty Images
New Year's Eve celebration in Taiwan
People attend the celebration party while waiting for the fireworks show to light up Taipei's sky and Taipei 101 during New Year's Eve celebrations just after midnight at Xinyi District, Taipei on Dec. 31, 2023. Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu via Getty Images
Palestinian Fishermen
Palestinian girls are writing ''2024'' in the sand during the last sunset of the year in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 31, 2023. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
New year celebrations in China
Iron Flower Performance is seen during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Foshan, Guangdong, China on Dec. 31, 2023. John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images
New year celebrations in Istanbul
Citizens and tourists who want to enter the new year in Taksim district are seen in Istanbul, Turkey on Dec. 31, 2023. Hakan AkgÃ¼n/Anadolu via Getty Images
Light Show Welcom 2024
Two tourists are posing in the shape of hearts to celebrate the New Year at the Western Journey Paradise in Huai'an, China, on Dec. 31, 2023. Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

