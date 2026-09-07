20 vehicles catch fire at Dallas County salvage yard, officials say

A fire at a Dallas County salvage yard Monday evening has engulfed 20 vehicles, with multiple fire departments responding, officials said.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the fire call just after 4:30 p.m., providing traffic assistance in the 2700 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, allowing fire crews to get to the scene.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if any injuries have been reported.

The sheriff's office said the fire is under control as of 6:20 p.m.