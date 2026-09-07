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20 vehicles catch fire at Dallas County salvage yard, officials say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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A fire at a Dallas County salvage yard Monday evening has engulfed 20 vehicles, with multiple fire departments responding, officials said.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the fire call just after 4:30 p.m., providing traffic assistance in the 2700 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, allowing fire crews to get to the scene.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if any injuries have been reported. 

The sheriff's office said the fire is under control as of 6:20 p.m.

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Dallas County Sheriff's Office

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