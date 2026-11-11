2 men killed by train after Jeep apparently goes around crossing arms in Corsicana, police say

Two men were killed Tuesday night when their Jeep apparently drove around lowered railroad crossing arms and into the path of an approaching train in Corsicana, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 12th Avenue, according to the Corsicana Police Department.

Police said the men were traveling west in a gray Jeep when the crash occurred.

Officers arrived to find the Jeep in a ditch on the south side of West 12th Avenue. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Corsicana police and Union Pacific are investigating the crash.

Police did not immediately release the men's names or ages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corsicana Police Department at (903) 654-4902.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.