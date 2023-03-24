18-year-old arrested after massive drug seize in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An 18-year-old is in jail after a massive drug seize.

Lake Worth police executed a search warrant at 3216 Hiawatha Trail on Thursday. Inside the house, they found four firearms, 60 grams of meth, 20 grams of heroin and 14 grams of what they suspect is fentanyl.

There were two children in the house, including a newborn baby. No one was injured.

Hayden Elijah Alxaraz-Ybarra was arrested and charged with two felony counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.