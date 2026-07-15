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18‑wheeler overturns, blocks lanes on I‑35 in Downtown Fort Worth

By Giles Hudson,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

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An 18‑wheeler overturned on northbound Interstate 35 in Downtown Fort Worth, blocking multiple lanes near Spur 280. 

The crash happened just after 7:15 p.m., and traffic is currently squeezing through the left lane.

Fort Worth police said the truck driver escaped after bystanders kicked out the windshield. Officers reported he was awake and responsive, though the extent of his injuries remains unclear. 

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the rollover.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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