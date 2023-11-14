17-year-old Natalie Navarro, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, indicted for Garland murder

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Dallas County grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Natalie Navarro for capital murder months after she was the subject of an AMBER Alert.

Navarro was arrested back in September for the shooting death of 21-year-old Arturo Pena, who was killed on the morning of Aug. 29 in Garland's Audubon Park.

Police said around 10 a.m. that day, a caller reported a male who appeared to be unconscious inside a vehicle. When officers arrived, they determined the male—later identified as Pena—had been fatally shot.

Garland detectives later identified Navarro and 21-year-old Yordy Martinez as persons of interest in the case, and obtained warrants for them both.

During their investigation, an AMBER Alert was issued for Navarro by the Dallas Police Department and she was later found and apprehended.

According to Navarro's indictment record, she was "in the course of committing and attempting to commit" robbery against Pena before he was shot.

The teen, whose 18th birthday is Wednesday, Nov. 15, remains in jail in lieu of a million-dollar bond.