17-year-old charged in Dec. shooting death of 2 teens

By S.E. Jenkins

CBS Texas

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 17-year-old Thursday in the fatal shooting of two teens in a car on Dec. 30.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to the 6100 block of Mountain Creek Pkwy. where they found two teenage boys shot inside a vehicle. The 15-year-old male died at the scene and a 16-year-old male was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Due to the teens' ages, their names will not be released. 

On Jan. 11, officers arrested 17-year-old Obbie Perez and charged him with capital murder. He was taken to the Dallas County Jail where he remain on a $2 million bond.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 3:14 PM CST

