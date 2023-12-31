Watch CBS News
2 teens dead after Dallas police find them shot inside car

DALLAS - An investigation is underway after Dallas police found two teens shot inside a vehicle on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 6100 block of Mountain Creek Pkwy. just before 5:30 p.m. where they found two teenage boys shot inside a vehicle. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded and the 15-year-old male died at the scene.

A 16-year-old male was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Due to the teens' ages, their names will not be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kramer at 214-671-3608.

