1,000+ pieces of Hollywood history are up for grabs in North Texas

DALLAS — A big batch of Hollywood history is making history of another kind at Heritage Auctions.

"It's the biggest, most in-depth collection I've ever seen in my 33-year career," said Brian Chanes, Heritage Auctions Senior Director of Hollywood Entertainment.

From Batman's boomerang to Bill Murray's bowling ball in Kingpin.

"Now it's at $35,000 so there's an awful lot of interest in the," Chanes said.

Jim Carrey's mask from The Mask, Morgan Freeman's baseball glove from The Shawshank Redemption.

"That is the screen used glove by him as Red Redding," said Chanes.

And original props from Lawrence of Arabia, Basic Instinct, Indiana Jones and even Ghostbusters.

"They put a lighting element in there to make it glow," Chanes said.

Two of the most famous props up for auction this week include the wooden panel that Kate Winslet floated on in Titanic that has a current opening bid of $40,000.

"It's still something that's talked about today," said Chanes.

The axe held by Jack Nicholson in The Shining and the stone tablets that Charlton Heston carried in The Ten Commandments can be yours for the right price.

Star Wars and Superman props, even the famous bench from Forrest Gump.

It's a collection owned by Planet Hollywood that was once on display inside its restaurants including one in Dallas that closed about 20 years ago.

"This is what memorabilia is all about, "Chanes said. "It's what you remember."

Heritage Auctions says most items start with a minimum bid of $500.

Back to the Future memorabilia is also on the auction block as well as a lot of memorabilia from the Dallas TV show. More than 1600 items that you can bid on now.

The items go on the auction block starting Wednesday and open with the highest online bid.

So if you ever dreamed of owning the license plate on the Ferrari in Ferris Buehler's Day Off, or something else you've seen on the big screen, this may be your best chance to finally get it.