1 year after Hamas terrorist attack, North Texas leaders address rise in antisemitism, personal attacks

NORTH TEXAS — On Monday, Israelis across North Texas are marking one year since Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

"It was stunning. Just stunning because never had a sense that this could happen in Israel," said Rabbi Ari Sunshine, one of the Senior Rabbis at the Congregation Shearith Israel in Dallas.

Sunshine said he vividly remembers the somber day of the attack last year. One year later, he said he's shocked by the antisemitic acts he has seen in North Texas

"It's very tremendously unsettling to think that in a place where we of felt very safe and accepted and welcome, now that's being questioned," Sunshine said. "It's tough to watch. It's been particularly tough to watch on college campuses."

In February, the yard fence of Dallas councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn, who is Jewish, was spray-painted with the words "baby killer" and a pile of rocks, bricks and fake dead babies was placed outside her home.

"It's devastating what happened on October 7th, but everything that's come after is equally as devastating," Mendelsohn said. "To see these incredible protests happening with so many people, to see the outright hatred that's occurring is really shocking."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 94 antisemitic incidents have occurred in North Texas this past year, and about 10,000 incidents across the county.

The ADL says this is a 200% increase nationally compared to the year before. Sunshine said despite the displays of hate, he also has hope.

"It's only through some of that listening and understanding that, hopefully for all of us, there's a path forward and out of this and the situation we find ourselves in," he said.