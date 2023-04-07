1 person dead following house fire near downtown Dallas, officials say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One person is dead following a house fire in Dallas early Friday morning.

A little after 3:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to a structure fire call at a home located on the 3100 block of Bryan Street, just outside of downtown.

Dallas police officers originally called in the incident after smelling smoke as they were reporting off-duty. Officials said they proceeded to investigate the smell until they found the home where smoke was coming from.

When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived, they saw "lots of smoke" coming from a one-story residence, officials said. And not long after, fire was seen coming through the roof.

Firefighters were shortly able to contain the fire and isolate the damage—mostly within the attic—and declared an "out taps" at 4:32 a.m.

Crews pulled one person from the home; however, they were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Officials said the fire's cause will be listed as undetermined pending the victim's cause of death.

No other injuries were reported.