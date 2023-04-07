Watch CBS News

Your Friday Morning Headlines, April 7th, 2023

Pantego police are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect inside of a house. The tax filing deadline is just around the corner on April 18th, but this time next year the process could look a little different.
