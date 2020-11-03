Watch CBS News
1 month after Marisela Botello reported missing, detectives change status to 'endangered missing'

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One month since anyone has seen Marisela Botello, and just days after detectives identified Charles Beltran as a person of interest in the case, police have changed her case to from "want to locate," to "endangered missing."

A "want to locate" is when a family member wants to find someone they were unsuccessful with contacting, so they file a want to locate report with the police. "Endangered missing," means law enforcement suspects the missing person is endangered or the victim of criminal activity.

Botello
Friends and family haven't heard from Botello since the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 5, when she was supposed to return home to Seattle. (courtesy: Facebook)

A Lyft dropped off the 23-year-old, alone in Deep Ellum on the night of Sunday October 4, 2020.

The last known footage of Botello, with her hair half-up in a halter-style, metallic purple dress shows her leaving leaving with an unknown man at 1 a.m. that night.

C-Beltran
Call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have seen Charles Beltran.

Police said Beltran was last known to be driving a Black 2014 Audi A6 with Texas license plate MJG3114 in the early morning hours of October 5, 2020. Neither Beltran nor the car have been seen since that morning.

Botello arrived in Dallas on Oct. 2 to visit an ex-boyfriend and was scheduled to return on Oct.5, according to her family.

Her ex-boyfriend still has her belongings. Police said she hasn't used her cellphone or credit cards that might pinpoint her location.

marissa bortello
Have you seen Marisela Botello? If you have any information, please contact the Dallas Police Department's missing person's unit at 214.671.4268 or email missingpersons@dpd.dallascityhall.com (Case # 177834-2020)(courtesy: Aware Foundation)

If you have any information, please contact the Dallas Police Department's missing person's unit at 214.671.4268 or email missingpersons@dpd.dallascityhall.com.

Botello's family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with their efforts to find her.

