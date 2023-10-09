1 man dead, 2 critically injured after stabbing in Far North Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One man is dead and two are critically injured after a stabbing in Far North Dallas early Monday morning.

A little after 2 a.m. Oct. 9, police responded to 13000 Esperanza Rd. in response to a stabbing call.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been stabbed.

Police said one of the men, identified as 22-year-old Eduardo Peralta, died at the scene. The other man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. His identity remains publicly unknown.

During their investigation, officers determined the suspect to be 19-year-old Ivan Salazar, who police found stabbed at "another scene" in the 13000 block of Esperanza Road.

Salazar was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said, and will be charged with murder.