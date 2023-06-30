Watch CBS News
Local

1 dead after shooting at Richardson shopping center

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

RICHARDSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Richardson shopping center on Friday.

According to the Richardson Police Department, just before 3:20 p.m., several calls came in reporting a shooting in a parking lot in the 100 block of Inge Drive. 

Responding officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was declared dead on the scene.

According to the report, the victim and other individuals had a pre-arranged meeting in the 100 block of Inge Dr. and exchanged gunshots inside the car. 

Police say the suspect got in a waiting black Acura sedan and fled the scene. No further information is currently available and the investigation is active.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 5:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

