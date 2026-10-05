1 dead, 1 critical after crash with 18-wheeler in Dallas, police say

One driver has died, and another is in critical condition after a crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas on Monday afternoon, police said.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Dallas police were called to Central and 635 for a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.

One of the drivers in the accident was declared dead at the scene; another driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Dallas police have not said how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.