Watch live: Texas Rangers parade through Arlington to celebrate World Series 2023 victory

Watch live: Texas Rangers parade through Arlington to celebrate World Series 2023 victoryget the free app
It's time to celebrate, North Texas! Your world champion Texas Rangers will take a victory lap around Arlington to celebrate their World Series victory.
Click here to read everything you need to know about the parade
Bill Jones shares his thoughts on the dream season for the Texas Rangers
Watch coverage of the Texas Rangers 2023 World Series parade live starting at 11 a.m.
Fans getting ready to cheer on the Rangers
The parade begins in a few hours and fans are ready!
Sunny, breezy weather in store Friday
If you're heading out to the parade this morning, bundle up! Read the full forecast from CBS News Texas First Alert Meteorologist Dominic Brown here.
Watch parade coverage with CBS News Texas!
We've got you covered with the Texas Rangers 2023 World Series victory parade streaming here.