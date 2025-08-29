Kim Harvey CBS\Michele Crowe

Kim Harvey is a veteran broadcast and cable news journalist and the executive producer of the "CBS Evening News." She has 25 years of experience producing at CBS News, MSNBC, Fox News and CNN. She has produced breaking and live news coverage ranging from the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential elections, and numerous natural disasters. Most recently, she covered the funeral of Pope Francis from Rome. She joined CBS News in 2017.

Harvey has spent her entire CBS News career at "CBS Evening News," rising through the ranks from producer, senior producer to senior broadcast producer before taking on the top role. In her near-decade career at the evening newscast, Harvey has produced for anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, Norah O'Donnell and Jeff Glor. She has also produced for virtually every CBS News national correspondent.

As a longtime senior producer for the "CBS Evening News," Harvey led coverage of the catastrophic flooding in Texas and tragedy at Camp Mystic, and attempted assassination of President Donald Trump. She has field-produced hurricane coverage of category five storms Irma, Michael and Dorian. Harvey also covered mass shootings at the El Paso Walmart, Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She has spent significant time on the campaign trail and produced stories for O'Donnell around the CBS News South Carolina Democratic debate in 2020.

In addition to her broadcast career, Harvey has an impressive cable news background, having spent 16 years in editorial and production at the three leading networks: MSNBC, Fox News and CNN. Harvey was part of the team that launched MSNBC's No. 1 program, "The Rachel Maddow Show" (2008) and its panel-driven news and opinion show, "All in With Chris Hayes" (2013). She was also a senior producer for the network's presidential town halls, "Decision 2016" which featured Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Gov. John Kasich.

Harvey began her television career at CNN as a video journalist at the network's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. She was soon promoted to associate producer, where she worked for "The Point with Greta Van Susteren" and "American Morning" with Paula Zahn. After several years at CNN, Harvey worked at Fox News where she produced for the No. 1 primetime program "The O'Reilly Factor," as well as "Fox News Live."

Throughout her career, Harvey has earned multiple awards and nominations. She was recognized with an Emmy for "All in With Chris Hayes" for a report on poverty in America and "The Rachel Maddow Show" for Maddow's reporting from Afghanistan. She was honored with an NABJ award for the "CBS Evening News" and its "Eye on America" segment about racial disparities in heart disease risk and care.

Harvey has a B.A. in Journalism from Ithaca College. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and two children.