Freezing temperatures pose new challenges for Hurricane Helene survivors: "It's still devastating"

Below freezing temperatures have gripped communities from New Jersey to Florida following a record-breaking snowstorm. At least four weather-related deaths have been reported.

In western North Carolina, the freezing temperatures have posed new challenges for Hurricane Helene survivors.

"It hurts to breathe," said Phillip Barrier, manager of Avery County, North Carolina. "That's how cold it is."

A cold snap is hitting the Southeast U.S., including in western North Carolina, which is still recovering from Hurricane Helene. CBS News

Avery County sits more than 500 miles away from where Helene made landfall in Perry, Florida, on Sept. 26. Flooding, landslides and high winds from the storm damaged more than 70,000 homes in North Carolina and forced many residents to now live in trailers or tents.

"I worry about some individuals that need better housing than what they have right now," Barrier said.

How Hurricane Helene survivors are coping with the cold

Deedee Buckner is living in a donated camper that gets cold enough to freeze the pipes. It's right outside of her unlivable home.

"It's home," said Buckner of her camper. "It's my home. I wanna be home even if it means staying in the camper."

President Trump said he will visit the region on Friday. It's a trip welcomed by some who say they have felt let down by FEMA and other resource groups.

"We really believe he's going to help here," said Chris Murphy and Tracy Farlow, residents of Canton, North Carolina. "He's gonna help everything here. It's still devastating and people are doing what they can, but we need bigger help. We definitely need bigger help."