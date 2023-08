West Oakland organization provides fresh produce to low-income families Reporter Shawn Chitnis spoke to Erick Sanchez De Leon with the local Oakland organization, Mandela Produce Distribution, to help launch a weekly farmers market for families affected in the food desert parts of Oakland. Erick discusses being the only food hub located in West Oakland and how he works with local farm workers to provide healthy and fresh produce to low-income families. (08/29/2023)