Ryan Yamamoto reports on the 51st Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay Monday.

Weighing at annual Half Moon Bay pumpkin contest continues Ryan Yamamoto reports on the 51st Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay Monday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On