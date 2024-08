Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 8/21/24 An unseasonal summer storm system is expected to pass through later this week, bringing cloud cover and possible showers by Friday. Dry and warmer conditions should return this weekend. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv