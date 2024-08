Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 7/31/24 For the first day of August, expect warmer temperatures inland, while the coast stays cool. Air quality will be a concern due to smoke from ongoing wildfires in other parts of the state. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv