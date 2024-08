Waymo begins service in Daly City, Colma and Broadmoor amid concerns from local leaders Robotaxi company Waymo announced that their fleet of autonomous vehicles are now serving some communities on the Peninsula. But the move is raising concerns among local leaders. Amanda Hari reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv