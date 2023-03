Water from San Joaquin River floods homes in Manteca The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says all this flooding is due to storm runoff and snowmelt. Plus, the rain that's been falling today hasn't helped. Water has seeped into the first floor of homes along Airport Court have water. The Sheriff's office has ordered evacuations along Airport Court and Haven Acres Marina. An emergency shelter has been opened at Manteca Senior Center on 295 Cherry Lane.