Watch: Scene of small plane crash southeast of Livermore A small plane crashed in a remote area southeast of Livermore Friday morning, authorities said. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3WvVw6H Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv