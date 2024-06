Watch: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao denies wrongdoing following FBI raid A defiant Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao gave her first public comments on Monday following the FBI raid on her home, denying any wrongdoing and saying she is not a target of the investigation. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3xGVal3 Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv