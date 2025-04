University of California ends "diversity statements" requirement during hiring Kenny Choi reports on the University of California system ending its requirement for "diversity statements" during its hiring process. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv