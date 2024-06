UC Berkeley cleared to build student housing at People’s Park A California Supreme Court decision sealed the fate of an iconic Berkeley park that has been a center of the free speech movement for decades. Da Lin reports. (6-7-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv