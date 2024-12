Tule Elk will roam freely in Point Reyes after fencing taken down John Ramos reports on the fencing that was taken down in Point Reyes National Seashore. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv