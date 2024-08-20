Tuesday night First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 8/20/24 Expect another day of highs near seasonal norms on Wednesday. Approaching the weekend, expect cooler temperatures and the possibility of precipitation as an autumn-like storm system reaches the west coast. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv