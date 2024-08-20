Tuesday night First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 8/20/24
Expect another day of highs near seasonal norms on Wednesday. Approaching the weekend, expect cooler temperatures and the possibility of precipitation as an autumn-like storm system reaches the west coast. Paul Heggen has the forecast.
Website: http://kpix.com/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv