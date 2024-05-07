Tuesday night First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 5/7/24 Expect the warming trend to continue Wednesday, as offshore winds pick up midweek. Highs will range from about 70 along the coast, to the 80s inland. Paul Heggen has the forecast from Raimondi Park in Oakland, home of the Ballers. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv