Tuesday morning First Alert weather forecast with Jessica Burch - 5/28/24 After a cool start, expect highs in the 60s along the coast on Tuesday, with inland highs in the 70s. For the latter half of the week, temperatures should warm up significantly. Jessica Burch has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv