Tuesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 7/30/24 After morning fog, expect clear skies and sun for much of the Bay Area on Wednesday. Conditions will warm up for the second half of the week, but inland areas will avoid triple-digit-temps. Paul Heggen has the forecast.