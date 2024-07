Trump supporters at Lafayette highway overpass verbally attacked opponents A group of Donald Trump supporters made another high-profile appearance at a highway overpass in Lafayette and were met with a response that was anything but civil. John Ramos reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv