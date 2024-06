Trump makes rare visit to S.F. for big-donor fundraiser Former president Donald Trump made a rare visit to the San Francisco Bay Area for a major fundraising event Thursday. Andrea Nakano reports. (6-6-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv