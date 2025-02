"The Price Is Right" to celebrate 10,000 episodes Popular game show "The Price Is Right" is celebrating a huge milestone—its 10,000th episode! Drew Carey joined Gianna Franco and Reed Cowan to share how excited he feels to hit this historic moment. Catch the episode on Feb. 26, 2025 at 10 a.m. on KPIX, or stream it live on Paramount+ Premium!