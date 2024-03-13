The musical “Sign My Name to Freedom” reflects the life of Bay Area icon Betty Reid Artistic director Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. spoke with Gianna Franco on the musical reflecting on the less-known roles in Betty Reid’s life. Opening night is on March 29th and runs through April 13th at the Z-Space in San Francisco. (03-13-2023) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv