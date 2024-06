Team USA cricket star has roots in Marin County The U.S. cricket team picked up its biggest-ever win on the world stage, defeating Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup. Andrea Nakano reports. (6-7-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv