Team Coverage: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao denies wrongdoing after FBI raid, blasts recall campaign In a defiant news conference, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao denied wrongdoing after a FBI raid at her home and blasted the recall campaign against her. Meanwhile, recall supporters continued to push for her resignation. Wilson Walker and Kevin Ko report.