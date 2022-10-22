Watch CBS News

Talking Children's Health: RSV on the rise

Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV lands tens of thousands of young children in the hospital each year and this year is looking unusually bad. Dr. David Cornfield with Stanford Children's Health explains. (10-21-22)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.