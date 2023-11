Syphilis cases in newborns on the rise The CDC says more than 3,700 newborns had congenital syphilis last year. That's more than a 30% increase from 2021, and 10 times more than a decade ago. CBS News Bay Area's Elizabeth Cook asks Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, infectious diseases specialist at Stanford, about the problems the disease can cause for newborns, and if it's safe to treat syphilis during pregnancy