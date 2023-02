Surgeon General says 13 is 'too early' to join social media How young is too young? Following the warning from the U.S. Surgeon General, CBS News Bay Area anchor Ryan Yamamoto asks Vicki Harrison, program director for the Stanford Medicine Center for Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Stanford Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, about the appropriate age to use social media, and the potential consequences of using them at a younger age