Students from rural U.S. visit Bay Area as part of American Exchange Project Sooji Nam reports on students from the rural U.S. visiting the Bay Area as part of a student exchange program. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv