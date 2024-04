Design enthusiast and student Emmy Sharp created a unique upcycled dress for Stanford’s women’s basketball player Kiki Iriafen, to wear at Stanford’s FashionX runway show. Gianna Franco reports. (03-29-2024)

Stanford’s FashionX features a student-designed dress for basketball player Kiki Iriafen Design enthusiast and student Emmy Sharp created a unique upcycled dress for Stanford’s women’s basketball player Kiki Iriafen, to wear at Stanford’s FashionX runway show. Gianna Franco reports. (03-29-2024)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On